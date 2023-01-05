Chiefs’ Zwane agrees with Sundowns’ Mokwena in dismissing Middendorp’s PSL title claim

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane agrees with Mamelodi Sundowns' Rhulani Mowkena that the Premier Soccer League title race is not over.

Swallows’ Ernst Middendorp declared Sundowns champions earlier in the week

Zwane and Mokwena both believe there is still long way to go in PSL title race

Chief's coach happy with Amakhosi’s progress

WHAT HAPPENED? After Sundowns defeated Swallows 2-0 on Tuesday to open a seven-point gap at the top, Middendorp said the Tshwane giants could not be stopped and declared them league winners in waiting.

However, Masandawana’s Mokwena brushed aside Middendorp’s suggestion and believes it is far too early to make such a claim.

Zwane has now concurred with Mokwena and said there is still a long way to go in the title race.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "There are still 16 games to play for, but I’ll concur with Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Rhulani, who said the league has never been won in January," Zwane told reporters, as quoted by iDiski Times.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The Amakhosi coach then went on to talk about the progress he believes they have made at Naturena.

"When you are building a team, we’ve got a lot of youngsters, we’ve got a lot of new players to adapt, to adjust to the pressure as well," Zwane added.

"With us, we have to grind the results as well as, at the same time, come up with a plan to build our identity.

"So far, so good. I’m pleased. To be quite honest, I’m pleased, the players have responded positively, even though it’s going to be a long journey.

"But at the end of the day, you can see, everyone is enjoying themselves, everyone feels part of the team and you can see the results though sometimes they are not coming or we’re blowing hot and cold.

"But I’m just glad that we’ve seen a lot of positives."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi will be up against Sekhukhune United on Saturday, the same day the club will be celebrating its 53rd birthday.

A win, which will also ensure they do not lose ground in the title race, will be needed to crown their big day in style.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? After tackling Sekhukhune, they are scheduled to play an away game against AmaZulu on January 13 before a big clash against Sundowns eight days later.