Bafana's Zakhele Lepasa and Lyle Foster deserve a full stadium - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets Hit The Target Podcast crew believes Bafana's strike force alone deserves to fill Orlando Stadium for their international friendlies

South Africa face Namibia and DR Congo

The Hit The Target Podcast wants to see Lepasa and Foster in tandem

Chance for players to stake their Afcon claims

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of the international friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, the Hit The Target Podcast, hosted by Desh Parthab and featuring analyst Marc Strydom and special guest Siphesihle Soni, believe that local football fans should show up at the stadium in their thousands to witness Bafana's in-form attackers take the game to Namibia and DR Congo.





WHAT DID THEY SAY? "I think everyone would be out there to prove to themselves that they deserve to be there. You know, this is a really crucial time because Afcon is around the corner. And I think it's every player's dream to represent their country [in these types] of competitions, so everyone will be out there to prove themselves, to show the coach that they deserve to be there," said Siphesihle Soni.

"I'm expecting a full stadium, you know, with our striking force on fire lately. I think everyone will be there to see live the combination of Lepasa and Foster," he added.

WHAT’S MORE? The Hit the Target podcast crew went on to point out there's a massive buzz on social media to see how South Africa's most in-form attackers perform against Namibia and DR Congo.

"You've seen how it has been blowing up on social media. I'm sure everyone would be out there to see what they can do together. With our home fans behind the team, everybody would be out there to shine on a full Orlando stadium."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will already be eyeing his combinations and squad places for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January 2024.

Players will need to show the tactician that they have what it takes to thrive in his system.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa have two international friendlies in this window, against Namibia on September 9 and DR Congo on September 12. In October's international window, Bafana take on Eswatini and Afcon hosts Ivory Coast in another two friendlies before they embark on their opening World Cup Qualifier against Benin in November.