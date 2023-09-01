Hollywoodbets Hit The Target Podcast runs the rule over Chiefs and Sundowns ahead of their MTN8 semi-final first-leg showdown.

Chiefs struggled at the beginning of the PSL season

The Hit The Target Podcast considers Sundowns favourites

Soweto Giants are eight years into a trophy drought

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Saturday's MTN8 semi-final first-leg encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the Hit The Target Podcast, hosted by Marc Strydom and featuring guest Mlu Mdletshe, believes that the Masandawana winning machine will prove too strong for an Amakhosi side still getting to grips with their new coach Molefi Ntseki.

Recent back-to-back wins in the PSL have buoyed Chiefs fans after the Glamour Boys were winless in their opening three league fixtures of the season.

Sundowns, on the other hand, have a perfect record coming into this match having won every single match they have played across all competitions.

Chiefs' recent resurgence has not convinced the podcast panel that they will have enough to beat Sundowns in the semi-final tie and go on and end their lengthy trophy drought.



WHAT DID THEY SAY? "I hadn't realized it's been that long for Amakhosi without winning a cup. It's embarrassing when you think about the name of the club," said Mlu Mdletshe when questioned whether Chiefs could break the eight-year barren run in the MTN8.

"But again, I don't see this as their season. Normally you can tell or predict by the club's early season form and I don't think Kaizer Chiefs are going to have any luck this season.

"I wish I could say this is the cup, but Sundowns are in great form, which doesn't guarantee you the cup in itself, but just Sundowns are at a much, much higher level than Kaizer Chiefs at the moment," he added.

Hit The Target Podcast host Marc Strydom agreed and pointed to Chiefs' recent record against the Pretoria club.

"So, as you saying Chiefs need a trophy, but they're coming up against Sundowns and they've lost their previous three meetings with Sundowns and they’re hoping to avoid a fourth. Do you see them pinching the win or is it another loss for them?"

WHAT’S MORE? It wasn't all negative for Chiefs fans coming into this match as the Hit The Target crew were impressed by the Soweto giants' in their PSL clash with Sundowns, despite going down 2-1.

"When these teams met earlier in the season in the league, I felt like Kaizer Chiefs gave a good account of themselves," Mdletshe said.

"They were obviously missing a few players, they had a few players booked and some were injured and then some guys have joined the squad since that game. So I do feel like they have a better chance than they did a few weeks back when the sides met in the league.

"What I saw, just pound for pound when the teams were playing, I saw that Kaizer Chiefs wanted to match Sundowns and go toe-to-toe with them."

"I don't think the Chiefs will be looking for a different approach in this game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs will be hoping their new-found form and confidence will translate onto the pitch for this semi-final showdown.

The Glamour Boys can point to their superior record in this competition, having won it a record 15 times, although the last victory came in 2014.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs coach Ntseki will not want to waste this opportunity to end Chiefs' trophy drought and will be looking to make home advantage count in the first leg of this semi-final, with the second-leg match due to be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on September 23.