Chiefs must fetch the PSL trophy at Chloorkop - Mosimane

The four-time league winning coach said he is not having sleepless nights over Amakhosi's impressive run in the league

mentor Pitso Mosimane has again challenged to prove just how much they need the league title this season.

The Kagiso-born coach acknowledged the Brazilians are going through a difficult phase, but the fact of the matter is they are still the reigning champions.

He also warned that there's still a long way to go before the end of the campaign, adding that Chiefs must come to Chloorkop to fetch the trophy if they want it.

"At the moment we are in a process. At the moment the trophy is at Chloorkop. We are defending it. So, they have to come and take it. For us, it's 20 or 19 games to go. It's a long way," he told the media.

Sundowns narrowly beat 1-0 on Tuesday to cut Amakhosi's lead at the top to seven points but Mosimane feels his side still has a lot of room for improvement.

"We have had our own slump. You know that we are not yet there but we are slowly coming back," he continued.

"Every team in one season hits a slump. The question is, how long would be your slump? How can you handle it? Because you have been on a honeymoon. Sometimes people take a long time to come out [from a slump] because it was a shock."

Mosimane believes the title race is still wide open and even suggested that cannot be written off despite their slow start to the season.

"We are hitting our rollercoaster, Pirates are hitting their own rollercoaster, they are back. You can see we are all coming up and raising our hands," added Mosimane.