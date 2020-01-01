Chiefs have destiny in their hands, first two games very crucial - Fredericks

Amakhosi is about to resume their assault on the league crown and the former Bafana Bafana star believes that it is theirs to lose

Former midfielder Stanton Fredericks feels that the Soweto giants are firmly in control of their Premier Soccer League ( ) title chances despite a serious challenge from closest competitors .

Chiefs play their first match after the season restart on Wednesday when they host at Orlando Stadium.

After enjoying a 13-point gap at the top earlier in the campaign, before having that lead cut to four points by second-placed Sundowns, Chiefs’ title challenged appeared to be in trouble, but Frederick described his former team as “very resilient” and believes that all is not yet lost for the Soweto giants.

“Chiefs have their destiny in their hands to tilt the scale to their advantage. The first two games of the league’s restart will be crucial. If they win those, they will be in a good position,” Fredericks told the Kaizer Chiefs official website.

After the Wits match, Chiefs face relegation-threatened three days later.

But the Wits match comes on the backdrop of an uninspiring spell just before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before the break, Chiefs had won two matches, lost as many and drew one in their last five games and it was a run in which they dropped eight points and allowed Sundowns to close the gap.

It also compromised their chances of a first league title since 2015 but Fredericks feels going on a league title drought is nothing unusual.

“It happens... all great teams go through hardships at times,” said Fredericks who named the players he thinks could carry Chiefs to glory in their last eight games.

“This side, however, has some real quality players, like Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro,” Fredericks said.

“If you look at Samir, it’s amazing how quickly he adapted to South African football, being from a different country and culture. It’s not easy to settle immediately in another country, but he managed to do just that. That’s class.

“The spark to the team’s success is Willard Katsande. He’s a real leader on the field, which he shows in his actions by chasing every ball. That motivates the other players to emulate him. Look at Nurkovic, he is always putting the opponent’s defence under pressure.”

Resuming action against a Wits side that has already endured a strong challenge from Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals could prove difficult for Chiefs.