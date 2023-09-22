Chiefs are settling for second best - Hit The Target Podcast powered by Hollywoodbets

Hollywoodbets Hit The Target Podcast believes Chiefs are letting Sundowns dominate local soccer with their second-best mentality.

Chiefs have struggled again this season

The Hit The Target Podcast believes Chiefs are settling for second best

Soweto Giants are eight years into a trophy drought

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Saturday's MTN8 semi-final second-leg encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, the Hit The Target Podcast, hosted by Desh Parthab and featuring guests Gift Soni and Mlu Mdletshe, believes that Kaizer Chiefs have started to settle for second best despite being the biggest club in the country.



WHAT DID THEY SAY? "Every time someone talks about Chiefs they always mention that they've got the biggest fan base and that's why they’re the biggest team in the country and have this history where they haven't been wanting to play second best.

"But I feel like the past few seasons now we've just settled, you don’t [even] have to be a Chiefs fan but you can just see that they're settling now for second best.

"Even when it comes to players in the transfer window, they always just settle. Sundowns I don't know how many players are in the Sundowns squad now that Chiefs have wanted to sign before.

"So it just goes beyond the football pitch. They just accepting that second-best mentality which for Chiefs should not be the case."

WHAT’S MORE? "And again we've spoken about this in the podcast before that if Chiefs continue with the same mentality then the trophy drought is going to be extended to more than this eight or nine years that we're talking about now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have struggled again this season with inconsistent results in the league and now trail Sundowns by 13 points after just seven games played.

The cup competitions like MTN8 are already looking like Amakhosi's only route to a trophy.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs really need a statement win against Masandawana in their MTN8 second-leg semi-final clash.

Fan discontent has started boiling over and coach Molefi Ntseki needs to start delivering results if he wants to extend his stay as Head Coach of the Soweto club.