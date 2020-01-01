‘I pray to play for Real Madrid one day’ – Leganes defender Awaziem

The Super Eagles defender expressed his love for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit and hopes to fulfil his dream of playing for the Spanish giants

right-back Chidozie Awaziem revealed his football dream is to play for as he aims to continue playing in .

The 23-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from , confessed his love for Zinedine Zidane's men and captain Sergio Ramos as the player he admires most in the Spanish top-flight.

Awaziem is on his third loan move away from Porto, and he is open to continue playing in after making 18 La Liga appearances for Leganes this season.

“I have been dreaming about it [La Liga]. It’s my dream to play in La Liga and also play for Real Madrid, and I am fighting towards it and I hope and pray I achieve it one day,” he said.

“I like Sergio Ramos, I like him a lot. I like his style of play his attitude to the game, his fighting spirit and his leadership.

“Officially I am a Porto player but it depends on what the future holds. If Porto have a future for me to stay in the club for I sure I’m going to stay there because I love the club also.

“But if they don’t have an option or make a position for me to play there, then it’s better I continue in La Liga with Leganes.”

Awaziem plays alongside compatriot Kenneth Omeruo in Javier Aguirre’s side, and he has highlighted how the former defender assisted him in settling well at the club.

“He helped me a lot. When I came here, he was the one who showed me a lot of things, how everything is going in the club, explained how the players are playing because then I didn’t know the tactics when I arrived because I didn’t play in the 3-5-2 formation,” he added.

“So it was a bit difficult and strange for me. But with Kenneth, he was explaining better and he helped me a lot.