Chickelday backs coach Riveiro to lead Orlando Pirates back to 'the greatness they deserve'

Scott Chickelday believes Spaniard Jose Riveiro is the right coach to lead Orlando Pirates back to the top.

Riveiro took over at Bucs this season

He has won MTN8 & qualified for Caf CL

On Saturday, Pirates play Nedbank Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED: In his debut season, Riveiro has helped Pirates win the MTN8 competition and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

The Sea Robbers are also scheduled to play Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Chickelday is convinced Riveiro will help the Buccaneers hit greater heights in the forthcoming seasons.

WHAT HE SAID: "In life, you are meant to meet people. I strongly believe Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro will lead this club back to the greatness they deserve," Chickelday - who worked with Riveiro briefly at Bucs as strikers' coach, said as quoted by Far Post.

"This guy and his team work tirelessly trying to achieve perfection. Now go and win that [Nedbank] Cup final guys."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro received a backlash when he was confirmed as the new Pirates coach at the beginning of the season.

However, he has now been tipped to win the Coach of the Season Award owing to his good work at the club.

It will not be an easy fete to achieve considering the fact that Rhulani Mokwena, who helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the league with seven games to spare, and Gavin Hunt of SuperSport United are also being considered for the annual award.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is now hoping to get the best tactic to beat Sekhukhune this weekend. It will be the third time these two teams are meeting; Babina Noko have won once with another game ending in a draw.