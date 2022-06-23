Chibwe: Zesco United sign former Baroka FC and Polokwane City goalkeeper

The custodian has revealed the reasons why he moved to Zambia despite numerous offers from South African clubs

Zambian Super League heavyweights Zesco United have signed former Baroka FC goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe on a two-year deal.

Chibwe has joined Timu Ya Ziko after the expiration of his contract at the South African club.

"Zesco United are delighted to announce the signing of Zambian international goalkeeper, Cyril Chibwe, on a two-year deal subject to completing medicals," the Zambian giants announced.

"The South African-born shot-stopper has opted to shift base from South to Zambia, with the latter being his parents' country of origin.

"Chibwe, 28, joins the nine-times Zambian Super League champions following the end of his contract at South African side, Baroka FC."

The former Polokwane City goalkeeper explained why he chose to join the Ndola-based outfit even when he had offers from other South African clubs.

"To be honest, I have been in South Africa all my life, and coming to Zambia wasn’t even a hustle for me because it’s something personal and special," he revealed. "Obviously, I had offers in South Africa, but I had to sit down with my manager and weigh the options in terms of where I was to benefit as a player.

"It is great for me, and I have heard great things about this club. I am humbled and looking forward to making my own memories here. I am happy to be here.

"There were teams that were interested, but I kept on training with the club. I wanted to wait until the end of the season to see what could happen. But look where I am now. I am really happy to be here at Zesco United."

Chibwe will now have to fight for starting positions against Kenya international Ian Otieno and Zambia’s Gregory Sanjase when Zesco United compete in both local and Caf football next season.

"As long as you play football, there is pressure. Whether you play in the lower ranks or higher ranks, football is a pressure game," Chibwe continued.

"It is about how you handle the pressure. I can’t wait to be on the field and put on this beautiful jersey. Zesco United fans should expect hard work, determination, and most of all, silverware."

"Caf competitions give you great exposure. As a player, you look for things like this in your career. You gain experience outside the country by playing in the Champions League and Confederations Cup. I think it is a way to build a player and the club," he concluded.

Chibwe’s arrival has been confirmed after the club acquired Ugandan attacking midfielder Kezironi Kizito on a two-year deal.