Chibuike Ohizu fires Sekhukhune past Cape Town City as he moves to the top of PSL Golden Boot chart

Chibuike Ohizu was the source of Cape Town City's frustration on Wednesday night as he netted his third of the season.

Ohizu scores winner for Sekhukhune

He now leads the scorers chart

City lose second game in a row

WHAT HAPPENED: Ohizu was the goal-hero for Sekhukhune United on Wednesday night at the Athlone Stadium where his strike was enough to steal maximum points against Cape Town City.

Ohizu fired past veteran goalkeeper Darren Keet as early as the sixth minute to hand Sekhukhune their second win that saw them move to position six on the PSL log. Ohizu now leads the charts in the early stages of the Golden Boot race as he has banged in three strikes. The Athlone Stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Babina Noko as they beat Cape Town Spurs 2-0 in their second game.

WHAT WAS SAID: "This gives us a lot of confidence going forward but I think there is still more to give. Ohizu is a key player for us up front because we are a bit thin and we are hoping to get in a striker before the transfer window closes," Sekhukhune head coach Brandon Truter told SuperSport TV after the game.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Eric Tinkler's side have now lost two games on the spin after suffering a 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United last time out. The seasoned mentor says they have themselves to blame.

"If you don't take your chances, you don't win football games. The game is about scoring goals and we did not achieve that. We made one silly mistake and it ended up costing us three points but I can't fault the desire and the work rate that the players showed but ultimately you have to put the ball in the back of the net and we did not do that," Tinkler told SuperSport TV after the game.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Citizens take on Orlando Pirates in their next game while Babina Noko will face Kaitano Tembo's struggling Richards Bay.