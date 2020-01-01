Chennaiyin’s Owen Coyle - Kerala have terrific attackers in Messi & Ogbeche

The Chennaiyin FC manager believes there is room for improvement in his team….

will hope to extend their winning streak to four matches and move closer to the play-offs spot when they face in Kochi on Saturday.

The two times (ISL) champions have had a rough start to their campaign but a change in manager after six matches changed the team’s fortune.

Since Irish manager Owen Coyle has joined as the head coach, the club has managed to collect 13 points from seven games and are now real contenders for the fourth spot.

The Chennaiyin boss, though, refused to be overly pleased with his team’s recent performances and suggested that they have to maintain their momentum.

“When you come in, any coach will tell you they would love to have a pre-season. What was important is you have to assess very quickly. We had to find a way to win games, draws were never going to be enough. We managed to do that. Are we happy? We are pleased but not happy, there is room for improvement. Kerala are a really tough opponent, they have very good players. It is a brilliant football stadium and has a great atmosphere.”

The team has also scored 16 goals since Coyle took charge of the team. Touching on the improvement in attack, the manager said, “Part of any coaches job is to believe in your players. I trust my players. Another thing they know, every chance you get, you can't score every chance. If you miss, it is fine, go back at it again.”

Coyle remained cautious ahead of facing Kerala Blasters away from home and suggested that they need to be at their best if they want to beat them.

“We lost a goal against , (Sergio) Castel scored a wonderful header. Against , our football was as good as I have seen. It was incredible. We have shown that we can defend well. We are getting better at it. If we continue to do that, it will help us moving forward. Both teams have terrific attackers, (Raphael) Messi Bouli and (Bartholomew Ogbeche) Ogbeche for them. We are well aware of their threat. We have to be respectful but we also know that if we are at our best, we can win. We have to make sure we are at our best.”

The Chennaiyin manager also stated that the top three teams - , and - are where they are due to their quality. He said, “The top three teams look like they will stay there. They have managed to create a little gap. They are very good teams. I am looking forward to those games (against them). What we are showing is that we want to be in that mix. Everybody has an opportunity, there is going to be a fascinating end to the season.”