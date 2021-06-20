Chenene to Orlando Pirates: Swallow your pride and bring back Krol

The tactician led Bucs to a treble in the 2010/11 season before leaving for North Africa, and ex-winger called on the club to bring him back

Former Orlando Pirates winger Bennett Chenene believes coach Josef Zinnbauer has overstayed his welcome at the club and he should be replaced by Ruud Krol.

The German tactician has been under immense pressure at the Bucs helm, and despite guiding them to their first trophy in six years - the MTN8 - a section of the fans believe he has failed to help the players realise their potential.

The supporters believe their team should have staged a serious challenge for the PSL title.

"Yes, to be honest, the coach didn't do well though he had a good squad," Chenene told KickOff on Sunday.

"I won't have a problem with the club releasing him and replacing him because I don't think he did well. As for the players who must leave the club, I don't know yet, but as for the coach, he must leave.

"This is not how Pirates play. We have always known Pirates for being good with counter-attacking football, but now our team is just normal."

The 37-year-old believes the Sea Robbers should borrow a leaf from rivals Kaizer Chiefs, who brought back Stuart Baxter to help them get back to the top of South African football.

"Everyone who played for Pirates knows the culture of the club is attacking football," Chenene continued.

"Nowadays every team matches Pirates. Pirates should be different from other teams. They must just bring back Krol.

"Chiefs have brought back Stuart Baxter. So they must just swallow their pride and bring back Krol."

The 72-year-old Krol guided Pirates to a treble in the 2010/11 season before leaving for CS Sfaxien of Tunisia the following year.

Recently, the club announced the appointment of former Lamontville Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi.

The Hlokozi-born tactician parted ways with Arrows on Wednesday despite having enjoyed a successful 2020/21 season with the KwaZulu-Natal side.

Article continues below

Ncikazi was then linked with Chippa United, who are currently preparing for the PSL promotion/relegation play-offs, but he has since joined the Buccaneers.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi," a club statement read.

"The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three-year deal."