Fan View: ‘Football not only about goals’ – Chelsea’s Kante backed for Ballon d'Or

The France international played a significant role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph and he is being tipped to be crowned as the world’s best

France international and Chelsea star N'Golo Kante deserves to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or, according to African football fans.

The pint-sized midfielder added the Champions League title to his list of successes which includes the World Cup and Premier League crowns, as Thomas Tuchel’s Blues defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kai Havertz’s 42nd-minute effort separated the English sides in the keenly contested showdown.

Article continues below

Also, Kante’s solid display against Pep Guardiola’s Citizens fetched him a third successive man of the match award in the competition.

With the Stamford Bridge giants’ success still generating attention on social media, fans claim that no player is more deserving of winning the individual accolade than the 30-year-old.

Ngolo Kante for Ballon d’or & world player of the year.

Alhaji Kante!

Small body big engine!🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/9nDBd8YCLu — Olaleye Dada (@olaleyedada) May 30, 2021

If Luka Modric won the Ballon D’or, then Kante deserves to win it this time....



Football is not only for goals



Tuchel #messi #ChampionsOfEurope Arsenal barca club world cup pic.twitter.com/a8CTgGrwSC — Opzzeyreigns💪💪 (@OpzzeyReigns) May 30, 2021

N'Golo Kante' Deserve Ballon d'Or 💪💙



Michael Owen won Ballon d'Or in 2001 coz of FA Cup only while Fabio Cannavaro won Ballon d'Or in 2006 coz of World Cup.N'Golo Kanté have won all available cups and he deserves 2021 Ballon d'Or and best player in Europe. pic.twitter.com/KxdMDkvmQp — Abel D'pundit Gbenga (@AbelDpundit001) May 30, 2021

Chelsea fan here said Kante will win this year’s Ballon d Or… I was laughing hard when the thought Hit Me😱



WHO ELSE IF NOT KANTE — Eddie 🅧 (@Eddie11stat) May 30, 2021

Ngolo Kante deserves Ballon d' Or this year. He has shown great performances. — Iniobong Bellus (@Legitbellus) May 30, 2021

Ngolo Kante for ballon d'or or we riot😌 — . (@aaabdulahiii) May 30, 2021

I don't think anyone deserves the ballon d'Or better than Kante. Roger that, I said NONE.



N'golo N'golo. 💥💥💯🧘🧘🧘🔥🖤🖤🖤🖤♥️♥️♥️ — Akinbolaji (@Akinbolaji10) May 30, 2021

We are adding Euros this summer

Ballon d'Or 2021 winner

Sir N'Golo Kante https://t.co/ziwL92387G — Adedapo (@Dapsondapis) May 30, 2021

Kante for Ballon dor — OLALAYKAN😎 (@ola_lay_kan) May 29, 2021

No debate, Ngolo Kante is the greatest DM ever in the history of football. 👏🏼 — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) May 29, 2021

Kante for ballon dor 2021💙 — Nonnyy (@Nonnny_07) May 29, 2021

Kante for Ballon d'or #UPBlues — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) May 29, 2021

Ngolo Kante deserves the crown. https://t.co/sLzCpKEB6o — Udogu Sunday (@UdoguSunday) May 30, 2021

Kante is not iniesta or xavi, don't rob him off what he deserve



"Ballon D'or"

Owerri

Wenger

Ahmed gulak pic.twitter.com/tME6KJrMLd — Solomon's Bae😍 (@phoenixtv01) May 30, 2021

Kante for the ballon dor, undisputed pls we don't need Euro to judge this again — Amoo© (@Federalofficia) May 30, 2021

Apart from Ronaldo, the only player who deserve the Ballon D’Or is Ngolo Kante. — ADOFO ASA ™📸🇬🇭 (@_adofoasa__) May 30, 2021

If Luke Modric could win Ballon d'or, why can't Ngolo Kante win it too. pic.twitter.com/CSSxIpJkv6 — Ghana9ja boy 🇳🇬 🇬🇭 (@Filaman19) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, some do not agree with this assertion as they queried how the Frenchman who was not considered as the Blues’ Player of the Season has suddenly become favourites to dethrone Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

N'golo Kante!is not winning Ballon D'or guy. Not in this world not anywhere 👌 — Johnny Ekemini (@johnnypaparazi) May 30, 2021

Someone that did not even win Chelsea Player of the Year sef. You all are saying he deserves Ballon D'or😂😂 #Kante — Techie (@its_teeboi) May 30, 2021

N'golo Kante!is not winning Ballon D'or guy. Not in this world not anywhere 👌 — Johnny Ekemini (@johnnypaparazi) May 30, 2021

13 games to determine the Ballon D'Or? — Mark-Jimoh (@JimohMark) May 30, 2021