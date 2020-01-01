Chelsea's Guehi set to join Swansea City in 18-month loan deal

The young central defender is set to embark on his first spell away from west London and will join up with a former coach

's 19-year-old centre back Marc Guehi is set to join after an 18-month loan deal was agreed to send him to the Championship side.

Guehi made his debut under Frank Lampard this season via two appearances but he has opted to join up with his former Under-17's coach Steve Cooper in .

The deal is still subject to paperwork and a medical which is hoped to be finalised tomorrow.

Liverpool have already sent striker Rhian Brewster to the Liberty Stadium, with the pair having worked together as England won the Under-17's World Cup in 2017 under their new coach - both players scoring in the final.

Born in , Guehi grew up in London and has progressed through the youth ranks to become a regular starter for England's U21s.

He is also highly regarded at Stamford Bridge, having been with the club since U8 level and having won the FA Youth Cup and the U18 league.

Guehi is often captain of Chelsea at youth level up to the U23s and has made 16 appearances across various youth categories this season.

The Blues turned down Premier League interest in order to ensure that their talent gets the required game time he needs in the Championship to continue his development.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher, who is Guehi's long term team-mate across England and Chelsea youth levels, could leave Charlton Athletic in January.

Premier League clubs and are looking to hijack his loan, during which he has scored six goals and registered three assists in 25 games for the Addicks in his maiden season in senior football.

Cooper is similarly hoping to capitalise on that England youth connection by registering Swansea's interest in taking over the deal for Lee Bowyer's starlet.

Queens Park and are the other parties interested in completing a January move for Cooper, with both sides also competing for promotion alongside the Welsh club.

Ike Ugbo could join the pair in the Championship, too, with a host of clubs monitoring his success in the Dutch second division at Roda JC.