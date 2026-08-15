Nicolas Jackson could be on his way out of Chelsea this summer. The Senegal forward has emerged as a candidate to leave Stamford Bridge, with a host of European clubs circling. Yet the London side's asking price has, so far, blocked any resolution to his future.

French website "RMC" report that Chelsea want 60 million pounds sterling, roughly 69 million euros, to let Jackson go. That valuation has given the interested clubs cold feet and slowed negotiations to a crawl, with Aston Villa having previously looked into a loan move.

Aston Villa and Tottenham lead the chase for the Senegalese, with Atletico Madrid also watching closely. The Spanish side are waiting to see whether Chelsea blink and drop their demands or hold firm on the figure they have set.

Signs of a Jackson exit have only grown stronger. Chelsea bolstered their forward line with the signing of Danny Welbeck from Brighton, and the coaching staff are already counting on Joao Pedro up top. Competition for places in attack is fierce.

Trimming a bloated squad is another headache for the club after a busy spell in the market. Jackson's departure sits firmly on the table as a way to reorganise the group and hand players clearer roles.

A move would suit everyone. Jackson would land a bigger role and more minutes at a new club, while Chelsea would shift one of their attacking options and bank a sizeable fee in the process.