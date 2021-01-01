Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team news, preview & predictions

Two of the Premier League’s giants go head to head this weekend

It’s Thomas Tuchel vs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Premier League this weekend, as the new Chelsea boss gets to test his mettle against Manchester United.

Since Tuchel took over at the Blues, the Stamford Bridge heavyweights have been in fine fettle domestically, and will be keen to build on their impressive midweek success against Atletico Madrid when they host United.

Did you know you can stream live football matches using the Showmax Pro app?

Watch Premier League, Serie A and La Liga and more at www.showmax.com. Sign up!

However, the Red Devils also eased past Real Sociedad in their European knockout tie, and having lost just once since January 6, will fancy their chances of getting a result in West London.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Team News

Thiago Silva is the only injury absentee for Chelsea as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

The veteran defender has no return date set, but Tuchel will be keen to have him back as soon as possible.

United have many more concerns.

Paul Pogba is the most high-profile absentee, and will only return next month as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem, while Edinson Cavani has also been struggling with a fitness problem recently.

Donny van de Beek could be in contention for a place on the bench, while Solskjaer faces an anxious wait to see if Scott McTominay makes it back in time, particularly with Phil Jones ruled out.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Key facts & stats

United have a strong recent record at Stamford Bridge, having won their last three at the venue in all competitions, although it’s worth noting that they’ve never won four on the bounce at Chelsea in their history.

Could they secure an unprecedented success this time around?

Encouragingly for Chelsea, they’ve kept three consecutive clean sheets at home under Tuchel, and are aiming to make that four in a row for the first time in over three years.

However, they face a United side who are in excellent away form, having not lost in their last 19 league games away from Old Trafford.

They began that run away at Chelsea a year ago—winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge—and have never before gone for so long away from home without losing.

The players to watch here could be Mason Mount, who has two in his last three, and Marcus Rashford, who has an excellent record against Chelsea.

The England striker has had a hand in seven goals against the Pensioners in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Prediction

Expect a cagey contest where neither side will see a defeat as acceptable as they look to consolidate their spot in the top four.

Article continues below

Chelsea, while impressive against Atletico Madrid in midweek, looked vulnerable at times against Southampton last weekend, and there were vulnerabilities there that the Red Devils could look to exploit.

However, with both of these two in fine form—both forgetting what defeat looks like—a draw appears like the likeliest result.

Prediction: Chelsea 1 -1 Manchester United