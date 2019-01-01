Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

As the two sides meet for the first time since the UEFA Super Cup, Jurgen Klopp's visitors will hope to maintain their advantage in the top-flight

Following defeats in Europe in midweek, and both return to Premier League action as the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge looking to preserve their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Jurgen Klopp's side suffered their first loss since the Community Shield with a reverse at the hands of in the , while Frank Lampard saw his team rumbled by in the same competition.

Both sides will hope to bounce back to winning ways this weekend, in their first meeting since Liverpool beat Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties in August, with the visitors all too aware that any slip-up could prove costly in their quest to dethrone title holders this season.

Game Chelsea vs Liverpool Date Sunday, September 22 Time 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It will be available to stream on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Cumming Defenders Alonso, Christensen, Azpilicueta, James, Zouma, Tomori Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pulisic, Kenedy, Kovacic, Bakayoko, Mount Forwards Pedro, Giroud, Willian, Abraham

Frank Lampard is expected to be still unable to call upon Antonio Rudiger after the defender missed out against Valencia, but he may yet be able to include Mason Mount and N'Golo Kante.

The former looked to have picked up a nasty knock against the Blues' Spanish opponents in the Champions League, but his manager revealed that he is contention to feature in his pre-match press conference.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Mount, Pulisic; Abraham.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Adrian, Kelleher, Lonergan Defenders Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Shaqiri, Origi, Brewster

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be without striker Divock Origi, though the forward may yet feature, following a knock picked up against Newcastle a week ago.

The Reds are still without first-choice keeper Alisson, with Adrian continuing to plug the gap in goal for them.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho; Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are evens to preserve their perfect league record at bet365 . Chelsea meanwhile are priced at 5/2 while the draw is 11/4.

Match Preview

With their continued hold at the summit of the Premier League guarenteed regardless of results elsewhere, Liverpool will still want to keep comfortable daylight between them and their challengers when they face Chelsea on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds, pipped to the title last season by a solitary point, head up champions Manchester City by five heading into the latest round of fixtures as they seek a maiden top-flight crown in the modern era.

A midweek blip with defeat against Napoli in the Champions League will have potentially ruffled their composure - leaving the door open for Frank Lampard's Blues, still arguably finding their feet under their new manager, to pounce, particularly after Liverpool beat them in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties earlier this year.

Klopp has been quick to talk up the rise of Chelsea's youth this season, with the club's transfer ban forcing their boss to blood their young talent, with the German adding that he feels they have several players worth £60 million ($75m) among their side.

"It's a really exciting team," he said ahead of the pair's encounter. "It reminds me a bit of my team at Dortmund years back, when they were really young – even younger than this team now at Chelsea.

"People talked about how young they were but they only played because they were that good, not because they were that young.

"They brought in Christian Pulisic in the summer for [around] £60m and all the players around him have the same value.

"Tammy Abraham is now a £60m player, Mason Mount for sure £60m, if not more. [Callum] Hudson-Odoi was [worth] that already."

Following their near-miss in Istanbul against the Reds in the Super Cup final however, Blues man Ross Barkley has been full of fighting talk ahead of the two sides' reunion, stating that he believes his side can get the better of their visitors this time around.

"Every side is beatable on the day," he stated. "It just goes down to hard work, putting extra yards in, being clinical as well and a bit of luck. The big games bring the best out of all players.

"As you have seen in the Super Cup final and how well we performed in that game, and we can perform to those levels again on Sunday and hopefully it goes our way.

"We’re not doing badly. We won at the weekend, scoring goals. We have got a confident bunch of lads in the team. We have got a big game on Sunday and we are confident we can win the game."