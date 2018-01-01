Chelsea vs Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

While the Blues come into this game aiming to keep a good run going, the Cherries have lost six of their last seven

Chelsea play host to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup with the intention of keeping their fine recent form going.

Maurizio Sarri has enjoyed a strong start to life at Stamford Bridge, and though his side lie fourth in the Premier League table, they have suffered only two defeats.

In domestic play, they have won their last four matches, with their last home game a 2-0 victory over Manchester City.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven, with Eddie How seeking to stop the rot.

Game Chelsea vs Bournemouth Date Wednesday, December 19 Time 7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast or streamed live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Green, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Christensen, Zappacosta, Emerson, Ampadu Midfielders Moses, Fabregas, Jorginho, Kante, Pedro, Hazard, Drinkwater, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Willian Forwards Giroud, Morata

A thigh injury continues to keep Victor Moses pinned to the sidelines, while there are doubts over the fitness of Eden Hazard, who sustained an ankle knock at the weekend and seems unlikely to be risked ahead of a packed schedule.

Alvaro Morata is a further concern.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Zappacosta, Rudiger, Christensen, Emerson; Fabregas, Kante, Barkley; Loftus-Cheek, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Boruc, Ramsdale, Begovic, Travers Defenders Francis, S. Cook, Ake, Daniels, A. Smith, Rico, Mings, Simpson Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Lerma, Ibe, L. Cook, Stanislas, Brooks, Fraser, Dobre, Ofoborh Forwards Mousset, Wilson, King, Defoe

Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth side have a sprinkling of issues ahead of this encounter, with Adam Smith, Lewis Cook and Dan Gosling all long-term concerns. Simon Francis may also miss out.

Possible Bournemouth starting XI: Begovic; S Cook, Ake, Daniels; Stanislas, Surman, Lerma, Brooks, Rico; Wilson, King

Betting & Match Odds

Home side Chelsea are heavy favourites to win the game, with bet365 pricing them at 3/10. If you fancy backing Bournemouth to upset their hosts, you can get odds of 10/1. A draw, meanwhile, is available at 5/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Chelsea remain in touch with the top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday. Goals from Pedro and Eden Hazard gave them the springboard for the victory, which was made awkward as the home side fought back in the second half.

With the Blues eight points from the summit of the table though, silverware is perhaps likelier to arrive in the form of the Carabao Cup, in which they are only three matches from glory.

David Luiz has certainly targeted a midweek win over Bournemouth before a manic period of Premier League action begins, in which Chelsea will play four times over the course of 11 days.

“It’s always a big week. We have another competition on Wednesday and then we play Leicester so we have to take it step by step, it’s going to be difficult,” he told the club’s official website.

“The Bournemouth game is important, it’s another competition and another trophy so we’re going to try to win it.

“It’s going to be difficult, we have to understand that because it’s never easy to play in England and play in these competitions, so we have to prepare well, rest well and try to win. If we do that then we can enjoy Christmas.”

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are in the hunt for the club’s first major honour, yet come into this encounter off the back of a bleak period of form in which they have struggled to show their best.

Six defeats in seven matches is a very negative statistic but they have had a tough run of fixtures, in which they have faced four of the traditional ‘Big Six’.

Eddie Howe’s men were beaten 2-0 at Wolves and even the manager is struggling to be optimistic currently.

Article continues below

“There were a lot of positives, but it's difficult with the run that we're on, to cling to those,” he lamented to Sky Sports.

“We dominated the ball, we pinned them back and we had a lot of opportunities to create, but we didn't execute that right.”

A break from league play is welcome for the Cherries, with this Carabao Cup tie an ideal opportunity to kick start their season once more.