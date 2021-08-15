Chelsea striker Abraham to undergo Roma medical ahead of €40m transfer

The England international is on the verge of completing a permanent move to Stadio Olimpico having fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will undergo a medical at Roma on Sunday ahead of completing a €40 million (£34m/$47m) transfer to the Italian club, Goal can confirm.

Abraham will fly to Italy to complete the permanent switch to Stadio Olimpico after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge by Thomas Tuchel.

Romelu Lukaku's return to Chelsea from Inter would have seen the 23-year-old's playing time significantly reduced, and the club have ultimately decided to cash in on a player who only has two years left to run on his contract.

What are the terms of the deal?

Abraham will reportedly commit his future to Roma until 2026, and is set to earn around €5m per annum in wages with the Serie A giants.

Goal can confirm that the terms of the deal with the Giallorossi includes an €80m (£68m/$94m) buy-back clause.

Chelsea would be able to trigger that option once the England international has completed two full seasons at Stadio Olimpico, where he will play under former Blues head coach Jose Mourinho.

Abraham's Chelsea record

Abraham initially began his Chelsea career back in 2016, having spent the previous 12 years in the club's youth system.

The forward went on to score 30 goals in 82 games for the Blues, and helped the club win their second Champions League crown last season.

Abraham added a UEFA Super Cup winners' medal to his CV last week, but he spent most of his time on Chelsea's books out on loan, with spells taken in at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa.

Why have Roma moved for Abraham?

Roma are looking to finalise a deal for Abraham so that he can fill the boots of outgoing frontman Edin Dzeko, who has joined reigning Italian champions Inter.

Mourinho contacted Abraham personally to convince him to link up with his squad at Stadio Olimpico, having been impressed with his performances for Chelsea in 2020-21.

He could be in line to make his debut for Roma in their opening Serie A fixture against Fiorentina on August 22 if everything goes smoothly, and will be expected to help the club fight for European qualification this term.

