Chelsea's Koulibaly scores debut Premier League goal against Tottenham Hotspur

The Senegal international found the net in the Blues’ English elite division encounter against Antonio Conte’s side

Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has scored his first Premier League goal in Sunday’s fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

With just 19 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge, the Senegal international volleyed home a well-taken corner kick from Marc Cucurella.

The African has now scored his 14th goal in his 238th appearance while playing in Europe’s big five leagues, with all 14 coming from inside the penalty area following set pieces.

He could have completed his brace seven minutes later, albeit, he sent his shot from Cucurella’s cross over Hugo Lloris’ crossbar.

Spurs enjoyed a good spell of possession after the restart, but they were initially unable to get the equaliser as Chelsea pressed them high up the field, making it difficult for them to get forward.

Despite their dominance, the hosts could not add to their tally – with poor marksmanship their major undoing.

They were made to pay for their misses as Pierre Hojbjerg restored matters for Spurs having been set up by Ben Davies.

Jorginho lost the ball inside his own box, and Davies touched it to Hojbjerg. He kept his shot low as he drilled it through the crowd of bodies in the box, and Edouard Mendy could do nothing to stop it from nestling into the bottom corner.

Nine minutes later Reece James gave Chelsea the lead thanks to an assist by former Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling.

Not willing to go down in defeat, Spurs continued their chase for an equaliser and that was achieved in the 96th minute when Harry Kane leapt highest to head home an Ivan Perisic corner kick.

Alongside Koulibaly, Mendy was in action from start to finish for Chelsea while Sierra Leone prospect Trevoh Chalobah and Morocco international Hakim Ziyech were unused substitutes.

On the other hand, Mali’s Yves Bissouma was introduced for Rodrigo Bentancur in the 79th minute, whereas, DR Congo prospect Japhet Tanganga was an unused substitute.

After eight years at Napoli where he made 26 Champions League appearances- Koulibaly joined the West London outfit on a four-year contract.

He is expected to play when Chelsea travel to Elland Road for their next match against Leeds United.