Chelsea are gearing up for a fresh move to sign Barcelona's France defender Jules Koundé, with the full-back enduring a dip in form and losing his starting berth in the Catalan side compared to where he stood last season.

Spanish newspaper Sport report that Koundé, alongside Alejandro Baldé, is one of the most prominent names to have stalled under Hansi Flick. The German is famed for developing young talent at Barcelona, and that reputation has told. Gerard Martín and Eric García have seized the key spots and secured their places, leaving the former Sevilla man to see his minutes slowly dwindle.

García, in particular, is nailing down the right side of the defence. His level has soared since returning from a loan at Girona, having previously been frozen out of the plans. He has reclaimed his place in the Spain squad and become a trump card for Flick, who has deployed him at centre-back, right-back and in defensive midfield.

Now Chelsea are stepping up their pursuit. The English club missed out on Koundé in the summer of 2022, closing in on the deal before Joan Laporta swooped to take him to Barcelona. The Frenchman's consistently strong displays since have kept officials in the capital interested, and they have told his entourage so on several occasions.

Journalist Matteo Moretti said on the programme La Bizarra: "There are several Premier League clubs following the player's situation with keen interest, and Chelsea have already enquired about him last summer and are ready to move for him again."

Moretto added: "If it were up to Chelsea, they would test the waters during the current winter transfer window, relying in particular on the financial sum that Barcelona would demand."

Chelsea are not alone. German newspaper Bild report that Bayern Munich also have the Frenchman firmly on their radar.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will demand no less than 50 million euros to let Koundé go. Any deal hinges on the club's own needs in the market, whether that means landing a world-class striker up front or strengthening at full-back.

Koundé himself has no thoughts of leaving. Deeply attached to the city and the club, he has made clear in previous remarks that he is fully focused on rediscovering his best form and winning back his starting place.



