Chelsea’s Mendy slammed for goalkeeping gaffe against Leeds United: 'Bring back Kepa'

Edouard Mendy should be dropped for Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea first choice goalkeeper, according to fans who lashed out at the Senegal international’s blunder against Leeds United on Sunday.
After collecting a back pass from Thiago Silva, the African tried to take on onrushing Brenden Aaronson, who nicked the ball off his toes before tapping in from close range to give the Whites a well-deserved lead.
Things got worse for the Blues four minutes later as Rodrigo Moreno doubled the advantage for Leeds following an assist from Jack Harrison.
Exasperated by the awful mistake, enthusiasts stormed social media to lash out at the 30-year-old, while calling on Thomas Tuchel to hand Kepa a place in Chelsea’s starting XI.
Only one person to blame for this loss Mendy— LAKESIDE 🇬🇭 (@Lakeside_68) August 21, 2022
Mendy today😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JfkMNNPHEb— #Ransford𓃵🇬🇭 (@RansfordUTD) August 21, 2022
Nice one Mendy. Nice one. 👏🏽#LEECHE— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) August 21, 2022
Apart from Mendy’s foolishness, starting Gallagher was a bad idea. Lad is not ripe for the big stage yet.— Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 21, 2022
Mendy is the first goalkeeper to assist a goal this season 👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/fg4vwSH0SG— 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐤 ✨ (@_Just_Malik) August 21, 2022
Mendy more of that omo werey😂— MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) August 21, 2022
Look at Mendy.— POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) August 21, 2022
He needs to be benched for brain reset.
Mendy was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa’s game.
Appreciatively, he proved to be one of their bargain signings, keeping 13 clean sheets in his first 17 games for the Stamford Bridge giants.
Some fans also hit out at new signing Kalidou Koulibaly for putting up a below-par outing at Elland Road.
But i thought we bought koulibaly 🤷♀️🥱 pic.twitter.com/xmNIDSat0c— Kenny 🐐🇺🇬 (@kenny_la_drip) August 21, 2022
Koulibaly welcome to the prem— 🇰🇪 UncleKolo aka Mr Believe (@_TheRealCJ) August 21, 2022
Koulibaly who? 🤣🤣🤣🤣— . (@1Kleide) August 21, 2022
Wetin Koulibaly eyes don see today pass wetin ogboju ode see for inside igbo eledumare 🤣— Zee (@habhezee) August 21, 2022
Koulibaly kanafikiria Leeds united ni udinese 😂😂😂— ebola 🇰🇪😇 (@Mwea9niggah) August 21, 2022
Koulibaly na black Maguire 😂😂— klaus 🐐 (@ForzaSpeciale_) August 21, 2022
Every team has atleast one liability in their squad— Aramis (@RMA_Aramis) August 21, 2022
Real Madrid have Mariano
Manchester United have Maguire
Barcelona have Jordi Alba
Chelsea went ahead to buy 2 liabilities in koulibaly and Cucurella
They scored De Gea four goal— WebkidAfrika (@webkid_afrika) August 21, 2022
Koulibaly Let's recreate same cus it's fun 🎉
~ Mendy~
We will never forget how ungrateful Chelsea fan was quick to say Koulibaly was better than Rudiger. You all deserve what is happening to you right now.— Ewure of Africa (@Mubaraqcr7) August 21, 2022