‘I can win it’ – Chelsea’s Mendy eyes Yashin award after Ballon d'Or snub

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has remained confident of winning the Lev Yashin award for Europe's best goalkeeper on Monday.

The 29-year-old Senegal custodian is among ten goalkeepers shortlisted for the award, which is named after Russian (Soviet Union) goalkeeper Lev Yashin, and the winner is selected by former Ballon d’Or winners.

The award was established in 2019. The other goalkeepers on the shortlist are: Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ederson, Kasper Schmeichel, Keylor Navas, Emiliano Martinez, Manuel Neuer, Jan Oblak and Samir Handanovic.

Mendy, who has enjoyed a good run of form since joining Chelsea from Rennes, managing 23 clean sheets in 43 Premier League games, and conceding 30 goals, is confident he has what it takes to win the award.

“Of course I think I can win it,” Mendy said as quoted by BBC Sports Africa.

“[If I do win it] I think it would be something I would have deserved. It's something I have worked hard to get, so it would be a great pride given my journey.

“A few years ago, I was unemployed, without a club and today I find myself named among the best goalkeepers in the world.

“It's something really positive. It shows me that I'm on the right path and in a good place to win titles and be the best in the world.”

In a recent interview, Mendy admitted he was puzzled to see his name left off the Ballon d'Or shortlist, adding the omission will only inspire him to achieve greater things in the future.

“It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering," Mendy explained.

“If I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection?

“Do I think it's an injustice? No, I wouldn't use that word. It's something that motivates me to go forward, to work, and to perform at the club level and with my country.

“As I said after the game with the national team, it's the journalists' freedom of vote and expression, and they vote honourably and conscientiously.”

A total of 30 players were included in the shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the only gloveman among those shortlisted.