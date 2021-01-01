Chelsea loanee Ugbo, Amallah and Ngadeu-Ngadjui paint Belgium with goals

The English forward of Nigerian descent continued with his impressive goalscoring run in the Belgian top-flight on Sunday

Cameroon international Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui was among the goalscorers as Gent decimated Zulte Waregem 7-2 at the Regenboogstadion, Waregem.

Alessio Castro-Montes started the goal feast for the Buffalos in the 14th minute thanks to an assist from Roman Yaremchuk.

They doubled their advantage 11 minutes later through Yaremchuk who slotted the ball past goalkeeper Louis Bostyn.

Five minutes from the half-time break, Castro-Montes completed his brace with Milad Mohammadi providing the assist in the goal-laden first half.

Three minutes into the second half, Ngadeu-Ngadjui extended Gent’s lead while Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe made it 5-0 from the penalty mark in the 63rd minute.

Alexandre de Bruyn and Yaremchuk completed the obliteration with the hosts’ getting their two goals through Gianni Bruno and Ewoud Pletinckx.

Ngadeu-Ngadjui’s effort against Francky Dury’s men was his first in the 2020-21 campaign as his team climbed to seventh in the Jupiler League having amassed 49 points from 34 league games.

At the Stade Maurice Dufrasne, goals from Selim Amallah and Jackson Muleka inspired Standard Liege to a 3-0 triumph over Beerschot.

Joao Klauss' 44th-minute strike from Hugo Siquet's assist had handed Mbaye Leye’s men a slim 1-0 advantage going into the half-time break.

On the hour mark, Moroccan midfielder Amallah put his team two goals up from a penalty kick he smartly placed past goalkeeper Mike van Hamel.

Four minutes from full-time, DR Congo striker Muleka guaranteed victory for the Reds, who now occupy the sixth position with 50 points.

Chelsea loanee Ike Ugbo handed Cercle Brugge the lead against Oostende, but the encounter at Ostend’s Versluys Arena ended in a 1-1 draw.

Buoyed by a commanding performance that saw him bag a brace against OH Leuven, the former England youth international of Nigerian descent put up another good showing against De Kustboys.

With the first half ending goalless, the 22-year-old put Yves Vanderhaeghe’s men ahead in the 49th minute.

In the 90th minute, however, the hosts ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note courtesy of Marko Kvasina’s beauty.

As a result of the point secured away from home, Cercle Brugge now boast of 36 points so far, which takes them five points above the relegation zone.