Chelsea loanee Chalobah hopeful he can make first team step-up

The 20-year-old midfielder is hungry to follow in the footsteps of academy graduates Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James

youngster Trevoh Chalobah is hoping he can be the next young player to make a big impact on Frank Lampard’s thoughts with regards the first team.

The 20-year-old has spent the last season on loan at Huddersfield and has seen many of his fellow academy products thrive under the former midfielder.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori have all played major roles for the Blues this season, while Billy Gilmour is the latest youngster to have made an impact in the senior squad.

Midfielder Chalobah is keen to make a similar impression, having played 28 times in the Championship before the season was suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He has revealed that he sees the opportunity to go out on loan to get first-team experience as a beneficial one.

“For me, I wouldn’t see it as pressure but just confidence and hope to see the guys you have played with most of your life doing well. As long as you believe in yourself then you will feel it’s possible,” he told football.london.

“I think those boys have shown that going on loan is beneficial for the players. To go out and get game time and experience, that’s the main thing.

“Those boys have come in and done well and proved people wrong that they are good enough. It just shows that the loan system does work and if you do well then you can have the achievements they have had. I speak to them almost every day, so it’s really good. I have been watching most of their games, seen them scoring and I’m happy for them.”

He was awarded a new contract with the club last summer and was part of the squad that went to Ireland for pre-season.

“It was good to get a new deal and get rewarded for what I had done well last year,” he said. “This year is the same, really, just focusing on Huddersfield, doing my best for the team and then just seeing what happens next season.”

Chalobah is yet to play competitively for Chelsea but in loan stints with Ipswich and Huddersfield has 74 senior appearances under his belt.