Chelsea-linked Ginter responds to transfer talk at Borussia Monchengladbach

The World Cup-winning defender is generating exit rumours again in Germany as his current club struggle to secure European qualification

Matthias Ginter, who has sparked talk of interest from Chelsea and Inter in the past, admits that a lack of European football for Borussia Monchengladbach in 2021-22 could edge him through the exits.

The World Cup winner is not about to give up on that quest, with his side sat seventh in the Bundesliga table, but time is running out.

A talented 27-year-old is eager to ensure that he continues turning out at the very highest level, with there a possibility that he may have to leave Gladbach after four years with the club in order to make that happen.

What has been said?

Ginter has told Sky Deutschland: "Basically everyone wants to play in Europe.

"But there are a few other criteria that play a role. That's why we'll see what happens with the coaching team.

"There have been no talks about it yet. I'm very, very open to staying here."

When does Ginter's contract expire?

Another factor that Gladbach will take into account when mulling over their options this summer is the length of time remaining on key contracts.

Ginter is among those approaching the final 12 months of their current deals, with free agency beckoning for him in 2022.

The commanding centre-half would be a saleable asset in the next window, with interest expected to be shown if a door is left ajar.

Ginter has made over 130 appearances for Gladbach, having joined them from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, but has to take personal ambition into account.

He will be hoping to finish the current campaign as positively as possible before heading away with Germany on European Championship duty, with that event set to present him with another notable shop window to the world.

