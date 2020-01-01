Chelsea-linked Ghana striker Boakye holding on to England dream

The 27-year-old Red Star Belgrade frontman opens up on his career ambitions

and striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has not given up hope of playing in after failed attempts in the past.

The former man has long spoken of a desire to grace the Premier League before calling time on his playing career.

In 2017, he was reported to be nearing a move to but the transfer ultimately fell through. He was also once linked to and .

“I had the opportunity to go to England but a deal didn’t go through," Boakye said in a TV3 Live Chat on Twitter.

"I am training hard to get to England because it's one of my dreams. I want to play in England before I retire.

“It doesn’t matter the club I will play [for] but any of the Premier League clubs will do.

"Some time back, there was some interest from clubs like West Bromwich Albion, Chelsea, Newcastle United and a couple of others but the move couldn’t happen, so I had to move to .”

Boakye had spent most of his career in where he also played for , , and Latina.

He had brief spells in , the and playing for Elche in 2013-14, 2015 and 2018 respectively.

In an injury-plagued 2019-20 season, the 27-year-old has made nine league appearances for Red Star in the Serbian top-flight, scoring once.