After conceding three goals against Brighton, Graham Potter opted for a change of goalkeepers with Edouard Mendy replacing injured Kepa Arrizabalaga.

A nightmare afternoon for the Spaniard on the South coast was cut short at half-time as he was replaced by the Blues' former first-choice goalkeeper. Kepa provided little resistance to the Seagull's first-half barrage in which they netted three unanswered goals against Chelsea, who are being coached by their ex-manager.

More to follow...