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Chelsea have been hit with a significant financial penalty and a mandatory conduct improvement strategy following discriminatory behaviour from their travelling support. The Football Association took action after investigating incidents that occurred during the club's domestic cup campaign earlier this year.

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Significant financial penalty for the Blues

Chelsea have been ordered to pay a £150,000 fine by the Football Association following a disciplinary investigation into anti-Catholic and anti-Irish chanting. The incident took place during the club's FA Cup third-round victory away at Charlton Athletic in January, where a section of the travelling support was found to have used discriminatory language.

'Chelsea FC failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to religion or belief,' read the official statement from the governing body.

Scale of participation cited as key factor

While Chelsea admitted to the charge stemming from their 5-1 victory - a run that eventually saw the Blues reach the FA Cup final before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester City - they did attempt to appeal the severity of the financial penalty.

According to the FA's findings, the discriminatory chanting lasted for approximately one minute and was not repeated during the match. Nevertheless, the commission noted that the 'significant aggravating feature' was the high number of supporters who participated in the sectarian abuse, necessitating a firm response from the footballing authorities.

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Stamford Bridge hierarchy responds to ruling

The club have reacted swiftly to the disciplinary news, issuing a clear message regarding their stance on fan behaviour - a development that comes shortly after the FA themselves were hit with a fine by UEFA for similar discriminatory chanting from England's travelling supporters during Sunday's Nations League victory in Spain.

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'We unequivocally condemn this behaviour,' the club stated in a response. 'Sectarian abuse - chanting that creates division targeted towards a particular religious or political group - and discriminatory language of any kind has no place in our football club. Chelsea takes a zero-tolerance approach towards discriminatory behaviour in whatever form it takes.'

Zero-tolerance policy remains in place

Moving forward, as Chelsea prepare to resume domestic action following the latest international break by hosting Leeds United on Saturday, the club have reiterated their commitment to identifying those responsible for the chants.

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The statement concluded by confirming their intent to cooperate with the new action plan: 'We will always take steps to identify those responsible and take appropriate action where necessary.'