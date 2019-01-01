Chelsea face Manchester United while Liverpool host Arsenal in Carabao Cup fourth round

The two blockbuster all-Premier League ties were the standout matches from the fourth round draw

have been drawn to play while will host in the fourth round.

Holders were drawn at home to , host Midlands rivals while will take on at Goodison Park.

Leicester are the only Premier League side to face lower league oppositon in the form of a trip to last season's semi-finalists Burton.

League Two Crawley, who knocked out Championship side Stoke on penalites, will play Sunderland.

Oxford United, who thrashed West Ham 4-0, were rewarded with a home tie against 's conquerers Colchester.

Ties will be played on the week commencing 28 October 2019.

Draw in full:

v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester

Crawley v Colchester

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

More to follow.