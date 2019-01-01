League Cup

Chelsea face Manchester United while Liverpool host Arsenal in Carabao Cup fourth round

The two blockbuster all-Premier League ties were the standout matches from the fourth round draw

Chelsea have been drawn to play Manchester United while Liverpool will host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Holders Manchester City were drawn at home to Southampton, Aston Villa host Midlands rivals Wolves while Everton will take on Watford at Goodison Park.

Leicester are the only Premier League side to face lower league oppositon in the form of a trip to last season's semi-finalists Burton.

League Two Crawley, who knocked out Championship side Stoke on penalites, will play Sunderland.

Oxford United, who thrashed West Ham 4-0, were rewarded with a home tie against Tottenham's conquerers Colchester.

Ties will be played on the week commencing 28 October 2019.

Draw in full:

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester

Crawley v Colchester

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

