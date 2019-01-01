Chelsea considering new loan for Abraham as Premier League sides circle

The Blues deny that an offer has been accepted for their young England striker, who is performing well on loan in the Championship for Aston Villa

Chelsea have denied reports in the UK media that an £18 million ($22.7m) offer from Wolves for Tammy Abraham has been accepted, but Goal can confirm they will weigh up his options in the January transfer window.

Aston Villa signed Abraham on a season-long loan deal during the summer of 2018, but Chelsea have the option to cut short the 21-year-old's stay in the Championship short and have a host of Premier League clubs interested in their young striker.

The striker has scored 16 goals already this season for Villa, who are sitting five points away from the play-off places, with the likes of Wolves, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town all keen on acquiring his services.

Chelsea and Abraham may agree that a Premier League loan can aid his development further during the second half of the campaign, and Villa face the prospect of losing one of their star players earlier than they would have hoped for.

Wolves' £18m offer marks them out as frontrunners for a deal, but it remains unclear which club Abraham will be playing for by the end of the January transfer window.

Chelsea's head coach Maurizio Sarri had previously confirmed that he will not recall Abraham, or Michy Batshuayi - who is having an underwhelming loan spell at Valencia which the Blues are also considering cutting short - early from their respective deals.

"No [I don't need another striker], because I have the option with Hazard in this position," he said. "We have Morata and Hazard can play very well in this position as we have seen in the last two, three matches. So I think that in this moment I don’t need another striker.

"Maybe another winger, because now we are in trouble with the injuries of Pedro, of [Callum] Hudson-Odoi and [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek. So I have the option for the striker [Hazard] but at the moment I have no option for the wingers."

Chelsea have also completed the signing Christian Pulisic in a £58m ($73m) deal from Borussia Dortmund, though he will not play for the club until next season as he has been loaned back to the Bundesliga leaders for the remaining six months of the campaign.