Chelsea and USMNT star Pulisic opens up on mental health struggles

The winger revealed how speaking with a therapist has helped him through some of his hardest moments

Chelsea and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic opened up on his struggles with mental health, revealing the impact talking to a therapist has had on him during his most difficult moments.

Pulisic and Chelsea are set to play pre-season friendlies against Arsenal and Tottenham as part of The Mind Series, which aims to raise funds and promote awareness for Mind, a mental health organization.

Speaking on Chelsea's Youtube channel, Pulisic discussed his own experiences while opening up on the struggles he's faced as a footballer and as a person.

What did Pulisic say?

"When it’s all on you it can really feel like a lot," Pulisic said. "Personally, during this time, I reached out to a therapist and it’s not something anyone should be ashamed of.

"It’s something that can help talk about the way that you’re feeling. Sometimes just expressing how you feel to somebody else can help you so much. It’s something I’ve done personally and seen other people do. Getting it off your chest, speaking about it is something that can go a long way."

He added: "This has been a tough time for a lot of people, me included. For me, the most important thing is having a good support system and people around me that I can always rely on and have a chat to. Personally, living alone in Europe has been tough at times. Having someone always there to talk to is extremely important for me, it’s what’s carried me through this time."

Pulisc went on to say that his teammates and coaches have also proven to be an incredible support system with many others in football dealing with similar emotions, especially over the last year.

"Getting stuff off your chest, speaking to your teammates and coaches about it - they’re also people who deal with similar things so when you have that conversation it clears your head a lot and feel a lot more free once you’re playing."

How did Pulisic do last season?

The 2020-21 season was Pulisic's second with Chelsea, although it was derailed by several injuries throughout the campaign.

He finished with six goals in 43 appearances as Chelsea went on to win the Champions League, with Pulisic also leading the USMNT to a Nations League triumph over Mexico shortly after.

