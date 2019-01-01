Chawinga & Addo crumble with Jiangsu Suning as Ihezuo & Ebi crash with Henan Huishang

It was a day of shocks, heartbreak and excitement for African stars as the Chinese tournament's group phase ended on Thursday

Tabitha Chawinga and Elizabeth Addo were in impressive form but their Jiangsu Suning side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Shandong on Thursday.

Heading into their last group match, Jiangsu had four points from two games following a 5-0 win over Hebei and 1-1 draw with Guangdong.

Malawi's Chawinga was on target thanks to an assist from 's Addo, but it was not enough to save holders Jiangsu from their first defeat of the year.

Despite their loss, Jiangsu advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, having finished behind leaders Shandong and Guangdong in Group B.

In Group A, Beijing Phoenix rested duo of Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana and they managed a 0-0 draw at Changchun.

At Luoyang Stadium, Chiwendu Ihezuo scored her third goal in four games for Henan Huishang but it was a mere consolation as they bowed down to 5-1 to Francisca Ordega's Shanghai.

The defeat saw Ihezuo and Onome Ebi's Henan bounced out, while Shanghai, Beijing and Changchun progressed from the group to the knockout stages.

Also Dalian, Wuhan made it out from Group C and joined Shanghai, Beijing, Changchun, Jiangsu, Shandong, Guangdong at the quarter-final stage.

With the last eight draw to be held in coming days, quarter-final, semi-final and final of the Chinese Women's Football Championship are slated to be decided between May 3-10.