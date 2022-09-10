Charlotte FC vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A crucial MLS encounter takes place on Saturday - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS season continues to creep towards its finale this week, as Charlotte FC and New York City FC and FC Cincinnati face off at Bank of America Stadium. The visitors are looming to cement their place in the end-of-term MLS Cup - but their hosts are set to miss out on postseason action.

Still, it has been a promising campaign for Charlotte, and they will hope they can deliver a big result for their home fans against their high-flying opponents, who make the trip south from the Big Apple.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Charlotte vs NYCFC date & kick-off time

Game: Charlotte FC vs New York City FC Date: September 10, 2022 Kick-off: 6:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Charlotte vs NYCFC on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV. The service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.

In the UK, viewers can watch the match on FreeSports TV.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN+ fuboTV UK FreeSports TV N/A

Charlotte squad & team news

As debut season for expansion teams go, there has been plenty to enjoy from Charlotte's first tilt in MLS - and the suggestion of promise that they could grow to become something special within the league.

For now however, they will be looking to continue their run-in with some fine results for their fans. Premier League winner Christian Fuchs is anticipated to be included in the starting XI.

Position Players Goalkeepers Kahlina, Sisniega, Zendejas, Marks Defenders Sobociński, Armour, Corujo, Walkes, Byrne, Malanda, Fuchs, Lindsey, Afful, Mora, Santos Midfielders Santos, Alcívar, Bronco, Bender, Hegardt, Jones, McNeill Forwards Jóźwiak, Mello, Świderski, Rios, Shinyashiki, Gaines, Vargas, Reyna

NYCFC squad and team news

With a place in the postseason almost all but assured, NYCFC need to maintain a strong run to take some momentum into the final stages of this year's MLS competition.

Anton Tinnerholm is anticipated to remain sidelined for the visitors, having missed their last two games through injury too.