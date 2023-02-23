Chaos reigns in NFD clash between PSL promotion-chasing Polokwane City and All Stars FC

Chaotic scenes marked the National First Division match between Polokwane City and All Stars FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The race for PSL promotion hots up

Polokwane leads the NFD standings

But their campaign has now been embroiled in controversy

WHAT HAPPENED?A stoppage-time controversial incident saw Polokwane earning a late goal through Simon Ramabu to end the game 2-1 winners. They are now on course for a return to the Premier Soccer League with a two-point lead as 11 games remain before the season ends.

Towards the end of the match, All Stars scored a goal and it was ruled out as offside but while they were celebrating, Polokwane City players resumed play and scored at the other hand to win the game to claim victory.

That sparked a fierce altercation between the two sides with the referee almost manhandled. All Stars coach Sinethemba Badela was left fuming after the match as he also bemoaned other refereeing decisions he felt were unfair against his team.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I thought we played well. We were fighting for the result, we had better chances and I don’t like what happened towards the end of the game,” said Badela as per iDiski Times.

“I mean first we got a penalty, they [referees] don’t give the penalty and after that, there is no control of the game but you could see already from the whole game.

“I mean they were getting corners that were not corners. They were getting fouls that were not fouls. It’s really not fair but hey what must we do?

“We have to work a little bit harder and if I talk I will be in big trouble so it’s better I don’t comment and just congratulate the home team for the win.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wednesday’s incident is one of the complaints from Division One regarding controversial refereeing calls.

All Stars are home to on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Promise Mkhuma who scored their goals, while Lebohang Nkaki was on target for Polokwane City.

City are pressing for a return to the flight after a few seasons in the lower tier. Their opponents on Wednesday All Stars are seventh on the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR POLOKWANE CITY & ALL STARS? Polokwane City will now visit Hungry Lions on Sunday while All Stars visit Venda FC.