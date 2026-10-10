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Rayo Vallecano de Madrid v Athletic Club - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Chaos at Vallecas, Rayo-Athletic suspended: the protest against the president with paper aeroplanes

LaLiga

A fierce protest against president Martín Presa turned the afternoon in Vallecas into one of pure tension and ended with the definitive suspension of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao. After several attempts to restart play following the initial disorder in the 13th minute, when a barrage of objects were thrown onto the pitch, the referee was forced to bring the contest to a definitive halt after 45 minutes, with it effectively impossible to play.


OBJECTS THROWN ONTO THE PITCH - Home fans began their protest against the ownership, with the club on the brink of bankruptcy, by hurling paper aeroplanes, coloured rubber balls and other objects that quickly covered the playing surface and made the pitch unplayable.



THE PROTEST - After the match was suspended, the Agrupación de Peñas del Rayo Vallecano released an official statement describing the protest as "legitimate, democratic, necessary and peaceful", born as a "consequence of three decades in which the health of 15,000 fans has been put at risk".


THE CONDEMNATION - LaLiga issued strong and unequivocal condemnation of the serious disorder and protests recorded at the Vallecas stadium, which ended in the definitive suspension of the match between Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao. In an official statement, the Spanish league said the date and kick-off time for the resumption of the fixture will be communicated in the coming hours. For reasons of public order and to guarantee the highest safety standards, the remaining minutes of the match will in all probability be played behind closed doors, AS reports.


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