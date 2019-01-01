Changes expected ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' next clash with Black Leopards

The Amakhosi mentor was left frustrated after his side were edged out this past weekend against Bakgaga

A visibly disappointed Ernst Middendorp has suggested that he will ring the changes ahead of ’ next game against Black .

Amakhosi are fresh off a disappointing 1-0 defeat over FC as Tshediso Patjie stunned the home side and brought the Soweto giants right back down to earth after their recent Nedbank Cup success over .

This certainly did not sit well with the Chiefs’ mentor, who was baffled by the performance and admitted that his side failed to live up to expectations.

“If you take today’s performance and compare it with last weekend’s, we were just about 25% of that today,” Middendorp told the media.

“This squad had done a lot of things right a week ago. I highlighted the entire week that we needed to go into this game with the same attitude, but there was something missing. We fielded the same team but the performance was not the same,” he added.

Furthermore, the consequence of the defeat to Bakgaga is likely to see some new faces introduced in Chiefs’ next game.

“We have to fix it. Something like this should not happen again. We were about 25% of the performance we had against City. It was disappointing. We’ll now have to put other players in,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the defeat was Chiefs’ seventh of the season and has perhaps seen their Premier Soccer League ( ) title hopes up in flames.

Middendorp’s men are now eight points adrift of log leaders , who are ahead of ’ on goal difference, and with Chiefs set for a trip to Thohoyandou on Saturday, it is expected to be a major test of character for the Glamour Boys.