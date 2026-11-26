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Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has made some changes to his habits off the pitch, cutting back on his nights out in recent times. The Englishman has shone for Los Blancos this season and become one of the key figures in coach José Mourinho's system.

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That's according to Spanish broadcaster Chito, speaking on the "Otra Ronda" programme on "Radio Marca". He was discussing the debate over the personal lives of Real Madrid's players and how much it affects their performances on the pitch.

Bellingham has faced criticism over some of his behaviour off the pitch in the last two seasons, with the lives of Real Madrid's stars under growing scrutiny. That scrutiny sharpened as results dipped and the team fell short of expectations across both campaigns. The players found themselves in the firing line. The coaching staff no longer took all the blame.

Chito explained, as reported by "Marca", that the players, Bellingham among them, now carry a large share of the responsibility for the team's decline after becoming the focus of criticism from fans and the media. The Real Madrid board had also been active in the transfer market, he pointed out, completing several signings, and that helped shift the debate over why results had dropped off.

The panel also looked at how information about footballers' private lives circulates, and how far the people around them shape it. Some accounts, they suggested, may be coloured by figures inside the club, whether those close to the coach or players fighting others for a place in the starting line-up.

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Talk of a player's behaviour off the pitch, they noted, can't always be separated from his relationships within the squad. The circle around a coach unhappy with a particular player's conduct, or around a rival for the same position, can influence what reaches the media.

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But the main talking point was Bellingham's nights out , with the panel arguing that a footballer should be judged on what he delivers in matches, not on his personal life, as long as his behaviour off the pitch doesn't hurt his level or his commitment to his team.

If Bellingham can go out every night and still come back and perform at the level he does, the panel said, there's no problem with that. In their view, sporting performance should remain the key factor in assessing professional players.

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Former Brazil star Romário came up as an example. The point was simple: players' personal habits shouldn't become an issue as long as they do their job on the pitch and make the difference when the team need them.

Chito confirmed that Bellingham has indeed cut back on going out at night, saying the change has already happened. That doesn't mean, he added, that the debate over his private life should take precedence over an assessment of his footballing level and his contribution to Real Madrid.

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The debate comes as Real Madrid's stars face mounting pressure after two seasons in which the team failed to live up to expectations. The media and the fans are now following the details of the players' daily lives more closely than ever.