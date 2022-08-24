Chan 2023 Qualifiers: Nigeria are very strong ahead of Ghana clash - Onazi

The 29-year-old is upbeat that the Super Eagles will pick a ticket to the biennial African showpiece at the expense of the Black Galaxies

Ogenyi Onazi has talked up Nigeria B's chances of picking a 2023 African Nations Champions ticket at the expense of Ghana.

Having been given a bye in the first round, Salisu Yusuf’s men will now square up against the Black Galaxies - who overcame Benin Republic 4-0 on aggregate to reach this stage.

The first leg is billed for the Cape Coast Sports Stadium while the reverse fixture will be staged at the MKO Stadium in Abuja.

And the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winners believes the country has assembled a great team that can outshine Annor Walker’s side.

“I think the coaches have put together a very strong team that is capable of nicking the ticket at the expense of Ghana,” Onazi said in an NFF statement made available to GOAL.

“I have seen the players, they are very fit and good enough to make Nigeria proud.

“I know coach Salisu Yusuf is well-informed in the domestic league and has assembled the best players in the league, and I can also see that the other members of the technical crew are positioned to help the head coach.”

Interestingly, the former Lazio player featured in the team’s test game against Mahanaim FC – where the Super Eagles came from two goals down to win 3-2 in Abuja.

He added: “It was a very good test for the Eagles. They are preparing for a very big game and I liked the level of the game. We had to fight back to win.

“I am actually here to collect my passport to travel and then I heard the team was training here. I like the opportunity to train at this high level and so I grabbed it. It is the best way to stay fit.”

The winner between Nigeria and Ghana will qualify for the next edition of the competition slated for Algeria.

The Super Eagles' best performance remains a runners-up finish achieved at Morocco 2018. There, they bowed 4-0 to the Atlas Lions with Zakaria Hadraf bagging a brace at Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca.