Champions League top scorers 2018-19: Messi, Lewandowski & Ronaldo lead the way

Goal takes a look at the highest-scoring players in the Champions League so far this season

The 2018-19 has reached the final after an incredible semi-final stage that saw two huge comebacks.

reached Madrid by overturning a three-goal deficit against , while did the same in getting past upstarts .

Check out the below as Goal keeps you updated on the individual goal tallies for the highest-scoring Champions League players this season.

Champions League 2018-19 Top Scorers

Barcelona star Lionel Messi currently leads the way as the top scorer in this season's Champions League with 12 goals, leading Robert Lewandowski by four goals.

They are followed by Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Aguero, Dusan Tadic, and Moussa Marega with six goals.

*Correct as of games played on May 8, 2019.

Pos Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12 2 Robert Lewandowski 8 =3 Cristiano Ronaldo 6 =3 Moussa Marega 6 =3 Dusan Tadic Ajax 6 =3 Sergio Aguero 6 =7 Neymar PSG 5 =7 Lucas Moura Tottenham 5 =7 Edin Dzeko 5 =7 Paulo Dybala Juventus 5 =7 Andrej Kramaric 5 =7 Harry Kane Tottenham 5 =7 Raheem Sterling Manchester City 5 =14 Raphael Guerreiro 4 =14 Mauro Icardi 4 =14 Kylian Mbappe PSG 4 =14 Karim Benzema 4 =14 Leroy Sane Manchester City 4 =14 Gabriel Jesus Manchester City 4 =14 Antoine Griezmann 4 =14 Sadio Mane Liverpool 4 =14 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 4 =14 Son Heung-min Tottenham 4 =14 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 4 =14 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 4 =26 Nicolas Tagliafico Ajax 3 =26 Gareth Bale Real Madrid 3 =26 Maxwel Cornet 3 =26 Jesus Corona Porto 3 =26 Luuk de Jong Ajax 3 =26 Nabil Fekir Lyon 3 =26 Guillaume Hoarau 3 =26 Lorenzo Insigne 3 =26 David Silva Manchester City 3 =26 Dries Mertens Napoli 3 =26 Junior Moraes 3 =26 Philippe Coutinho Barcelona 3 =26 Cengiz Under Roma 3 =26 Nikola Vlasic 3 =26 Juan Bernat PSG 3 =26 Hakim Ziyech Ajax 3 =26 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona 3 =26 Donny van de Beek Ajax 3

Who finished top in 2017-18?

Ronaldo finished last year's Champions League campaign as top scorer with Real Madrid having registered 15 goals in 11 games, despite not managing to bag a goal past the quarter-final stage.

Liverpool trio Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all finished in joint-second place with 10 goals apiece, and Dzeko placed in fifth position with eight goals following his strike against the Reds in the semi-finals that failed to secure a comeback.