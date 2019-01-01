Champions League semi-finals on TV: What UK & US channels is Tottenham vs Ajax on?
The 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals begin in London on Tuesday, with Tottenham playing host to Ajax at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
It promises to be a thrilling clash between two of the competition's most exciting sides, both of which have come through moments of crisis to reach this juncture of the competition.
Ajax are aiming to add Spurs to a hit list that already includes Real Madrid and Juventus, with the Dutch side targeting a first final since 1996.
Their hosts, who won the only two previous meetings between these clubs in the 1981-82 European Cup Winners' Cup, begin the tie as favourites, having eliminated Manchester City in the previous round and Borussia Dortmund before that, but they are acutely aware that the Amsterdam outfit are not a team to be treated lightly.
Waiting for them in the final, which will be played at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, will be either Liverpool or Barcelona, whose match up begins on Wednesday.
Both sides, however, will be firmly focused on the task immediately present, with this a golden opportunity to make the step to Europe's showpiece club match.
Below are the UK and US TV channels for the first-leg encounter, as well as platforms that will be streaming the fixture live...
What UK TV channel is Tottenham vs Ajax on?
BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on
What US TV channel is Tottenham vs Ajax on?
Tottenham vs Ajax will be televised in the United States on TNT USA in English language and Univision Deportes in Spanish language.
Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R