Champions League quarter-finals: Fixtures, live streams, how to watch & results
The quest for continental glory is heating up as the Champions League moves into the quarter-final phase.
Heavyweights such as Barcelona, Juventus and Manchester City are the strong favourites to get their hands on the trophy in June but they have at least two more hurdles to clear first.
Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will all feel they have a decent chance of progressing, while Ajax and Porto are dark horses.
As Europe's premier club competition begins the business of deciding the last four, Goal brings you everything you need to know about the fixtures, results and how to watch the action.
Champions League quarter-finals fixtures & results
This season's Champions League quarter-finals kick off on April 9, 2019 when Liverpool take on Porto and Tottenham face Manchester City.
Those games will be followed on April 10, 2019 by Manchester United versus Barcelona and Ajax versus Juventus. The second legs will be held on April 16 and 17.
You can see the full breakdown of fixtures and results in the table below.
|Team
|Agg.
|Team
|1st Leg
|2nd Leg
|Ajax
|-
|Juventus
|Apr 10
|Apr 16
|Liverpool
|-
|Porto
|Apr 9
|Apr 17
|Tottenham
|-
|Man City
|Apr 9
|Apr 17
|Man United
|-
|Barcelona
|Apr 10
|Apr 16
All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST ( 3pm EST ).
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the UK, Champions League quarter-final matches will be available to watch live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.
In the US, viewers are able to watch the Champions League quarter-final games on TV through the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision) or TNT USA . Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.
You can see which channels will be showing each game in the list below.
April 9, 2019 - Tottenham vs Man City
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision / TNT USA
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live / Watch TNT
April 9, 2019 - Liverpool vs Porto
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / UniMas
- US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Now
April 10, 2019 - Man Utd vs Barcelona
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Univision Deportes / UniMas / TNT USA
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live / Watch TNT
April 10, 2019 - Ajax vs Juventus
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: Galavision
- US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo
April 16, 2019 - Juventus vs Ajax
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live
April 16, 2019 - Barcelona vs Man Utd
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo
April 17, 2019 - Porto vs Liverpool
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 3
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: Univision Deportes En Vivo / B/R Live
April 17, 2019 - Man City vs Tottenham
- UK TV channel: BT Sport 2
- UK online stream: BT Sport app
- US TV channel: TBC
- US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo
When are the Champions League semi-finals & final?
Once the quarter-finals have concluded the competition heads into the semi-final stage, which will take place at the end of April and beginning of May.
There is no need for a semi-final draw as it was already done during the quarter-final draw, so we have an idea of how the final four will look, as you can see below.
- Semi-final One: Ajax/Juventus vs Tottenham/Man City
- Semi-final Two: Man United/Barcelona vs Liverpool/Porto
The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on April 30/May 1 with the second legs taking place on May 7/8 .
Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Champions League final on June 1, 2019 . That game will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, which is the home stadium of Atletico Madrid.