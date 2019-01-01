Champions League on TV: What UK & US channels are Barcelona vs Man Utd & Juventus vs Ajax on?

Both quarter-final second legs are being televised and live streamed for football fans in the US and UK

It’s crunch time in the quarter-finals, with the second legs of the competition beginning on Tuesday.

hold a slender 1-0 advantage over Manchester United ahead of the return match at Camp Nou, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men can take solace from the fact that they disrupted the Spaniards significantly at Old Trafford. A repeat of their last-16 heroics, when they won 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain, is not, therefore unthinkable.

In Turin, meanwhile, go into their encounter with following a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam last week. Given that Ajax won 4-1 at Real Madrid in the previous round to progress, the champions-elect will not be treating that task lightly.

Below are the UK and US TV channels for the two games...

What UK TV channel is Barcelona vs Man Utd on?

Barcelona vs Man Utd will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD . Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website or via the BT Sport Live app.

BBC Radio 5 Live will be airing coverage of the match on the radio. A live text commentary of Barcelona vs Man Utd can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Barcelona vs Man Utd on?

Barcelona vs Man Utd will be televised in the United States on Univision Deportes and UniMas in Spanish or TNT in English.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live or Watch TNT in English or Univision Deportes En Vivo or Univision NOW in Spanish. A live text commentary of Barcelona vs Man Utd can be followed on Goal here.

What UK TV channel is Juventus vs Ajax on?

Juventus vs Ajax will be televised in the UK on BT Sport 3. Subscribers to BT Sport will also be able to watch the game on the website or via the BT Sport Live app.

A live text commentary of Juventus vs Ajax can be followed on Goal here.

What US TV channel is Juventus vs Ajax on?

Juventus vs Ajax will be televised in the United States on Galavision in Spanish.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed live on B/R Live in English or Univision Deportes En Vivo in Spanish. A live text commentary of Juventus vs Ajax can be followed on Goal here.