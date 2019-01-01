Champions League: M’Baye Niang rooting for Torino

With the fight for Europe heating up in the Serie A, the Senegal international opted for the Bull over Milan

striker M'Baye Niang has put his weight behind for a place in next season's .

A win over his former side at the weekend brightened the Turin outfit’s chances of making the top four in .

The 2-0 defeat of Gennaro Gattuso's side moved the Bull to sixth in the log, level on 56 points with their visitors, who dropped to seventh. They are currently three points off fourth-placed .

With four Serie A matchdays to go, league winners and are the only Italian sides confirmed for 2019-20 Champions League, with Milan, Atalanta, , Torino, Milan and all in the running for the remaining two spots.

"Torino are doing very well in the league, and I wish to see them in the Champions League next season," Niang told Gazzetta.it.

Niang is still a Torino player but currently features on loan at Rennes after struggling to adapt to life in Serie A, having first arrived at AC Milan.

This season, however, he has been one of the top performers at Rennes, helping them to a French Cup triumph after they defeated league winners in the final.

His displays have reportedly seen the French side willing to match his €15 million buyout clause.

On the international scene, his side have been drawn in Group C at the , which kicks off on June 21 in .



The Teranga Lions will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.