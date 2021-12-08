Champions League last 16: Who can Man Utd, Real Madrid, PSG & every team get?

The 2021-22 Champions League knockout stage is not far away, with the group stage drawing to a close after some thrilling match-ups including PSG vs Manchester City and Liverpool v AC Milan.

Big-name teams such as Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea have all qualified for the next round, and focus is now turning to who each team could face.

GOAL has what you need to know about the Champions League last-16 draw and the possible opponents for each side.

The draw for the 2021-22 Champions League knockout phase will take place on Monday December 13, 2021. It will be held at 11am GMT / 6am ET at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

How does the Champions League last-16 draw work?

The eight group winners are seeded and the eight runners-up are unseeded.

Teams from the same group cannot be drawn against each other, while clubs from the same association (such as the Premier League or La Liga) also cannot be drawn together.

Champions League last-16 qualified teams

Group Winners (seeded) Runners-up (unseeded) A Manchester City PSG B Liverpool Atletico Madrid C Ajax Sporting D Real Madrid Inter E Bayern Munich Barcelona / Benfica F Manchester United Villarreal / Atalanta G TBC TBC H Chelsea / Juventus Chelsea / Juventus

Who could Man Utd face in the Champions League last-16?

Manchester United cannot face any Premier League side, and will not be facing group winners Bayern Munich. They could face PSG, Atletico Madrid, Sporting, Inter. They could also play one of Barcelona or Benfica, as well as Juventus, should they finish runners-up in Group H. Group G remains wide open, with potential opponents from that group including Lille and Red Bull Salzburg.

Who could Chelsea face in the Champions League last-16?

If Chelsea win Group H, they could potentially draw PSG, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Sporting, one of Barcelona or Benfica (depending on who qualifies from Group E), Villarreal or Atalanta (depending on Group F runner-up) or the runners-up from Group G.

Who could Liverpool face in the Champions League last-16?

As Group B winners, Liverpool will avoid being drawn against Bayern Munich and Ajax. They could, however, face PSG, Inter or Sporting. One of Barcelona or Benfica, as well as one of Villarreal or Atalanta could also be last-16 opponents.

Who could Man City face in the Champions League last-16?

As Group A winners, Manchester City cannot be drawn against PSG again, and will avoid coming up against other group winners such as Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Ajax in the next round.

They can, however, be drawn against Atletico Madrid, Sporting or Inter. One of Barcelona or Benfica (from Group E) and one of Villarreal or Atalanta (from Group F) could also be last-16 opponents. Should Juventus finish second in Group H, they would also be potential opponents. Group G's runners-up will be confirmed on the last matchday, with four teams in the mix.

Who could Real Madrid face in the Champions League last-16?

Real Madrid could face PSG, Atletico, or Sporting. Should Benfica qualify from Group E as runners-up instead of Barcelona, they could also be potential opponents for Real and the same goes if Atalanta beat Villarreal into second place in Group F. One of Chelsea or Juventus will also be in the pool of potential opponents, depending on who finishes second in Group H. Group G remains wide open, with potential opponents from there including Lille, Salzburg or Wolfsburg.

Who could PSG face in the Champions League last-16?

As Group A runners-up, the French giants cannot face Man City again but could potentially be drawn against one of the following group winners: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Ajax, Manchester United and Bayern Munich. One of Chelsea or Juventus will top Group H, while potential opponents from Group G include Red Bull Salzburg or Sevilla.