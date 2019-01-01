Champions League: Hakim Ziyech leads Ajax past Valencia

The Morocco international scored his second goal in the European tournament this season to help the Sons of the Gods demolish the Spanish side

Hakim Ziyech found the back of the net in ’s 3-0 thrashing of in Wednesday’s game at Estadio Mestalla.

The 26-year-old winger was handed his sixth appearance in the European tournament and made an impactful showing, scoring his sixth goal for the Dutch club.

Ziyech ignited the surge of goals in the eighth minute of the encounter, firing home a long-range shot after he was set up by Dusan Tadic.

Daniel Parejo had a chance to level for Valencia from the penalty spot but directed his kick wide off target.

Quincy Promes then doubled the visitors’ lead in the 34th minute and Ziyech could have grabbed his second goal in the game moments before the half-time break but his well-taken free-kick was saved by goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.

In the 62nd minute international and Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana was booked by referee Daniele Orsato for time-wasting.

Five minutes after the incident, Donny van de Beek scored the third goal for the Sons of the Gods to seal the victory.

Ziyech was replaced with five minutes left to play while Onana was on parade for the duration of the game.

The win leapfrogged Erik ten Hag’s men to the top of the Group H table after gathering six points from two matches.

The African stars will hope to help Ajax continue their impressive form in the competition when they face on October 23.