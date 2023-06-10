What do Champions League finalists eat before a match? Examining Man City stars' breakfast, lunch and dinner menu

Manchester City take on Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday - but what do Pep Guardiola's players eat before a game of such magnitude?

City follow strict 24-hour plan

Trio of nutritionists responsible

Food introduced in up to five stages

WHAT HAPPENED? City's pre-final food routine follows the same meticulous planning as for other games throughout the season. Principal Scientist at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) Dr Ian Rollo has worked alongside City's Head Performance Chef Morgan Steele, and the club's Head of Performance Nutrition Tom Parry, to produce a 24-hour meal plan ahead of the showpiece event in Istanbul.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The night before the final, Steele explains that more carbohydrate-rich meals are introduced. These can be rice, pasta or noodle-based, with star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne opting for a chicken pesto spaghetti dish. The morning of the final provides players the first opportunity to fuel their bodies before the intensity of the evening's game, Parry explains, meaning a range of breakfast foods are on offer. Freshly baked breads, porridge, granola, are on offer, with banana bread and energy balls used as top-up fuel.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lunchtime before the final will see players take in two meals, Parry says, including reduced-fat pasta and rice dishes such as spaghetti pomodoro and farfalle with homemade low-fat pesto. Lean-protein options will further be provided, as well as high-carb side options like roast potatoes and sweetcorn fritters. For a pre-match snack, around three-and-a-half hours before kick-off, Parry says that the City players will receive smaller volume options, such as banana bread, low-fat cheese toasties, bruschetta and rice pudding.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? After being adequately fuelled up before and during game day, City will prepare to take on Inter to win their first ever Champions League trophy in order to complete a historic treble - stakes so high that owner Sheikh Mansour is believed to be in attendance.