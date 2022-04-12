Champions League: Chukwueze’s goal sends fans into overdrive as Villarreal send Bayern Munich crashing

Samuel Chukwueze has got social media buzzing following his goal against Bayern Munich as Villarreal qualified for the Champions League semi-final.

Having secured a 1-0 win in the quarter-final first leg, the Yellow Submarine went into the return leg needing a draw at least to progress.

After a goalless first half inside Allianz Arena, Robert Lewandowski gave the Bundesliga side a well-deserved lead in the 52nd minute. However, Julian Nagelsmann’s men struggled in their quest to get the crucial second goal.

With the crunch fixture looking destined for extra time, the Nigeria international - who replaced Arnaut Danjuma in the 84th minute - scored a last-gasp equaliser that sent the LaLiga outfit through on a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

As expected, football enthusiasts stormed social media to wax lyrical about the 22-year-old’s individual brilliance.

Samuel Chukwueze's goal send Villareal to the semi finals#UCL — Frank Joseph 🔱💻💰 (@josephfrank05) April 12, 2022

Whoever is going to be Super Eagles coach must see how Unai Emery brings out the best from Chukwueze — Olusola Jide (@Jide_Olusola) April 12, 2022

Chukwueze really knock Lewadownski and Bayern Munich out. Wow — X.🧸🪐 (@xavierSZNN) April 12, 2022

Chukwueze carry villareal trabaye — Chris Lera (@chris_leraa) April 12, 2022

Chukwueze my boy!!!! — Too Cool To Tweet😅🇳🇬 (@Omni_eFGee) April 12, 2022

Samuel Chukwueze 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Samuel (@samuelderrick61) April 12, 2022

Nigerian boy, Chukwueze 🇳🇬 knocked Bayern out of the Champions League.



His name in the history books.



Naija to the 🌍 — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) April 12, 2022

Villarreal have now reached the Champions League semi-final for just a second time, previously doing so back in 2005-06, while manager Unai Emery has led a side to the final four of the competition for the first time in his managerial career, with this his seventh season in the competition.

Having this in mind, some have tipped the Estadio de la Ceramica giants to replace Chelsea as champions of Europe.

Villarreal to win CHAMPIONS league 💯 — Teezy 👼🏿 (@Tobi_AKE) April 12, 2022

Villarreal to win the champions league — T for Toyin (@tdeesmilez) April 12, 2022

Villarreal knocking out juventus and Bayern Munich is the reason why the Super League should not stand, this is what football is made of. Vamosssss Villarreal 👌👌 — Tospet Of LAGOS𓃵 (@Tospet_FCB) April 12, 2022

Imagine Villarreal winning this thing — Megzi____ (@Daniel379199521) April 12, 2022

Well I'd like for Villarreal to win the champions league — The Unsub (@Tz_Nonso) April 12, 2022

