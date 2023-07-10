Champion Percy Tau: Bafana Bafana star wins maiden Egyptian Premier League title with Al Ahly after Pyramid's loss

Percy Tau won his first Egyptian Premier League title with Al Ahly after Pyramids' loss against Ceramica Cleopatra on Monday night.

Al Ahly have been exceptional this season

On Monday, they completed a treble

They had already won Egyptian Super Cup & the Caf CL

WHAT HAPPENED: Karim Hafez gave Pyramids a 37th-minute lead to give them hopes of sustaining their minimal chances of winning the title.

However, Salah Mohsen converted a Samuel Amadi pass to ensure Ceramica Cleopatra leveled matters.

Salah then struck the winner in the 83rd minute to hand Al Ahly the title.

WHAT DOES THE RESULT MEAN: The result means Al Ahly are now uncatchable with a couple of matches remaining.

The Caf Champions League champions have 75 points from the 29 matches they have played, eight more than their closest challengers Pyramids who have played 32 games.

The maximum points they can reach are 73 meaning they can't topple the Red Devils and any circumstances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has now won every major competition in Egypt and Africa since 2021. While with the Red Devils, Tau has won The Egyptian Super Cup twice, the Egypt Cup, the Caf Champions League, and the Egyptian Premier League.

He also played in the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup whereby his team finished third.

WHAT NEXT: Tau will now be keen on helping Al Ahly win most of their remaining top-tier matches and the Egyptian Cup.