Chama is misled by Simba SC teammates - Kihwelu

The former Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach is unhappy with the midfielder's conduct which he believes will lead to his downfall

Former Simba SC coach Jamhuri Kihwelu believes midfielder Clatous Chama is negatively influenced by his peers.

The Zambian has been performing dismally this season which has raised the eyebrows of his fans, technical bench and management at large. The creative midfielder has struggled to either score or create chances for Wekundu wa Msimbazi this season.

Chama has been accused of indiscipline this season, something which has seen him miss matches against Kagera Sugar, Biashara United and Singida United. The veteran tactician states it is common for foreign players to be swayed when they play in .

"On most occasions, foreigners are negatively affected by their peers and fellow players," Kihwelu told Mwananchi.

"They engage in drunkenness and engage in unnecessary pleasures which affect their output. After a while, they become like a vehicle without fuel, no matter what you do it cannot move and it is where Chama is headed."

The tactician says it is high time the player realized he is heading in the wrong direction and changes before things get out of hand.

"There are players in Simba who are misleading Chama and make him forget why he is in the country. Kagere (Meddie) has been doing well consistently because he knows what he wants and Chama should follow his example or risk drowning," Kihwelu concluded.

Simba are currently aiming at successfully defending their Tanzania Mainland League title.